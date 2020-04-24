Abrams Publishing

Salad For President: A Cookbook Inspired By Artists

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Forty Five Ten

More than 75 salad recipes and contributions and interviews with artist and creative professionals including William Wegman, Laurie Anderson, and Alice Waters. By Julia Sherman, and named for her popular blog. Recipes range from light to hearty including Flank Steak and Bean Sprouts with Miso-Kimchi Dressing, Grilled Hearts of Palm with Mint and Triple Citrus, and fresh Bloody Marys. Hardcover. 11€ùH x 8€ùW. 272 pages. 100 color photographs. Publisher, Abrams Books.