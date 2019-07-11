Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
TL-180
Saigon Woven Raffia And Leather Shoulder Bag
£300.00
£150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Beige raffia, black leather (Calf) Magnetic-fastening top flap Weighs approximately 0.9lbs/ 0.42kg Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bird on a Wire
Rounded Woven Palm Basket Bag
£36.00
from
Bird on a Wire Vintage
BUY
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cash Only East West Depeche Clutch
$595.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Johanna Ortiz
Perlas De Tahiti Mochila
$495.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Eastpak
Doggy Bag Camo
$36.00
from
Eastpak
BUY
More from TL-180
DETAILS
TL-180
Fazzoletto Snake-effect Belt Bag
$500.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted