Loewe

Safari Cotton Jacket

$2890.00
At Moda Operandi
As featured on the Spring '19 runway Belted waist, collared neck, unlined Partially concealed button fastenings along front Composition: 100% cotton with 100% leather Dry clean Made in Italy
