Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Sachajuan
Sachajuan Hair Paste
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Hair Paste
Need a few alternatives?
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
£12.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sachajuan
Sachajuan
Hairspray Light And Flexible
$35.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Sachajuan
Scalp Treatment
$45.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Sachajuan
Scalp Shampoo
C$36.40
from
Amazon
BUY
Sachajuan
Body Lotion
$26.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Root Touch-up Kit
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Mielle Organics
White Peony Leave-in Conditioner
£15.30
£15.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Colour + Moisture Cranberry Bliss
£5.49
from
Boots
BUY
Schwarzkopf got2b
Oil-licious Tame & Shine Styling Oil
£3.00
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted