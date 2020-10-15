Saalt

Maintain a perfect pH while keeping you and your cup clean. Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too! Saalt Cup Wash is perfectly formulated to wash away bacteria (which is what actually causes odor) and protect your skin from residues and irritants. It's specifically formulated to clean your Saalt Menstrual Cup without soaking into or damaging the silicone and works with all menstrual cups. Oh, and it is naturally scented with essential citrus. Think less period, more bouquets of fresh oranges. No harsh chemicals. No irritants. No parabens. Just lightly foaming happiness.