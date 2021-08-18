Faithfull the Brand

Rylen Oversized Striped Cotton-poplin Shirt

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

For Faithfull The Brand's co-founders, it's a priority to know where and how their clothes are made. Crafted locally by artisans in Bali, this 'Rylen' shirt is cut from crisp cotton-poplin striped with marigold contrasts. Wear it with the matching shorts. This product was Locally Made and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for an oversized fit, cut to be worn very loose Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Marigold and white cotton-poplin Button fastenings through front 100% cotton Hand wash Designer color: Martie Stripe Made in Indonesia