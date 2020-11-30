Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Jenny Yoo
Ryland Velvet Maxi Dress
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BHLDN
Need a few alternatives?
TRESemmé
Between Washes Styling Anti-frizz Cream
C$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
Heliocare
Color Gel Oil-free Spf50+
C$44.43
C$33.33
from
Care To Beauty
BUY
H&M
Airy Tunic
C$79.98
from
H&M
BUY
Aveeno
Active Naturals Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
C$7.68
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Jenny Yoo
Jenny Yoo
Ellis Velvet Dress
$295.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Jenny Yoo
Jenny Yoo Sarita Dress
$295.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Jenny Yoo
Jy508 Bridesmaid Dress
$259.00
$69.20
from
Tradesy
BUY
Jenny Yoo
Convertible Tulle Dress
$310.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
Maeve
Cassie Tiered Maxi Dress
$158.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Forever 21
Paisley Smocked Tiered Dress
$24.50
from
Forever 21
BUY
RD Style
Wellesley Tie-dye Layering Dress
$68.00
$23.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Standards & Practices
Maxine Teal Paisley Maxi Dress
$108.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted