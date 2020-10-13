Coavas

Rustic Coffee Tables

$99.99 $85.48

Buy Now Review It

-💗💗💗create a comfortable family recreation area 💗💗💗 [SMART STORAGE] Side storage cage to be generously filled with your favourite things: you will have your remote controls, magazines, bottles, favorite tea set well organized, close at hand and ready! Extra lower shelve to display your fave knickknacks.SIZE: 90*50*45 cm (LxWxH) / 35.4*19.7*17.7 inches - 💗💗💗modern cocktail coffee table💗💗💗 [EASY TO ASSEMBLE]You’ll receive all materials and tools you need to assemble your new table in a matter of minutes. Open the box, assemble, and enjoy your new coffee table! - 💗💗💗modern Industrial coffee table💗💗💗 [ RUSTIC INDUSTRIAL DESIGN] The black rounded metal frame and the walnut paper veneer surface follow the latest minimalist industrial rustic trends. Its rounded lines make this piece of furniture easy to match with other furnishings. -💗💗💗modern cocktail coffee table💗💗💗 [ROBUST] Compact yet Sturdy Design. The solid mdf tabletop combined with the metal frame adds stability while keeping this coffee table light and with lots of space underneath to add some other storage units. -💗💗💗 modern Industrial coffee table💗💗💗 [RESISTANT TABLETOP&SPACE SAVING] Serve any of your favorite snacks or drinks on this cocktail table, you can easily wipe off all spills with a damp cloth in a matter of seconds! Spacious wooden metal frame (35’’x19.6”x17.7”) with an extra wooden shelve, provides an additional usage and amplify the places where it can fit on.