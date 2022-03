FP Movement

Run Off Tee

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63291405; Color Code: 004 Get a move on in this so-perfect oversized tee, made for working out, hanging out, and basically everything else. Featured in a longline silhouette with a split side detail and raglan-seamed sleeves. Crewneck style Brushed fabrication Boxy oversized fit