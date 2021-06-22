United States
MALIN+GOETZ
Rum Hand+body Wash
$36.00$27.00
Product Description Our gentle, everyday Rum body wash balances natural glycerin with amino acid technology to hydrate and purify skin. Scented with our best-selling Dark Rum fragrance. We’re excited to let you know we’re in the process of going back to our roots. We’re making a return to single-color packaging design we launched MALIN+GOETZ with 15 years ago. Don’t worry… the formulas you know + love will remain the same. Brand Story malin+goetz simple skincare solution brand_description Malin + Goetz combines natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated skincare. Our products are gentle and effective for all skin types and genders. Made locally in New York and cruelty-free. See more