MALIN+GOETZ

Rum Hand+body Wash

$36.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Our gentle, everyday Rum body wash balances natural glycerin with amino acid technology to hydrate and purify skin. Scented with our best-selling Dark Rum fragrance. We’re excited to let you know we’re in the process of going back to our roots. We’re making a return to single-color packaging design we launched MALIN+GOETZ with 15 years ago. Don’t worry… the formulas you know + love will remain the same. Brand Story malin+goetz simple skincare solution brand_description Malin + Goetz combines natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated skincare. Our products are gentle and effective for all skin types and genders. Made locally in New York and cruelty-free. See more