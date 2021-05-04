Home Techpro

★Wondering how to keep rugs from slipping? This is a problem that troubles many people. To address it, we provide a new material which works as a rug gripper. This method uses VACUUM TECH design which grips all types of floors firmly and easily. Patent Pending . ★Design Feature. This product can easily be glued under any rug. The side facing the floor features tiny suction pores. These pores utilize the VACUUM TECH feature in which whenever pressure is applied from the top, air escapes and creates a low-pressure region within the cups. This produces an adhesive effect, which keeps your rug in place. Does Not Work For Rugs On Carpet Floors. ★Advantages. The anti curling rug gripper is less than 1/10 inch thick and inconspicuous after installing. Suction technology firmly sticks to the floor without causing marks or damage, and the gripper easily peels off the floor. It is convenient to wash, as you won’t have to separate it from your carpet for cleaning. The rug tape adds extra comfort underfoot owing to the slightly bouncy nature of suction technology. ★Components. This package includes 4 pieces. Each piece is square in order to increase the surface area in contact with the floor. That leaves your kitchen, bathroom, and hallway much more secure. You can even use them outdoors to prevent slipping and flatten corners. ★A 1-YEAR Money Back accompanies this product. This ensures that your rug remains securely in place, and helps to prevent accidental slips and falls. If you are not satisfied, send us a message and we will make a refund without any question. These 4 pieces of suction anti-slip rug grippers can simply be stuck to the back of a mat. The glue will not remain, and they can be washed repeatedly. It is easy to take them off. Use them on mats at the entrance, in the kitchen, or bathroom. Please take note •This product cannot be used on hot carpets, or on top of tatami or a carpet. •The adhesive surface of the rug grippers cannot be peeled off once affixed. If the adhesive portion is stuck to the floor as you remove the mat, wipe it with a wet cloth. •When drying the anti-slip sheets after washing, do not expose them to sun light for an extended period of time. How to use •Before attaching the anti-slip sheet, thoroughly remove any dust off the surface of the mat. •Peel off the mat’s protective stickers and place the adhesive side on the mat. •Wipe the floor before placing the mat to remove any wet spots or dirt, place the mat on the floor with the adhesive side of the anti-slip sheet under the mat, and press it to firmly stick to the floor. Materials •Adhesive material: acrylic type •Core material: polyester •Suction surface: acrylic resin