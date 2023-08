MSGM

Ruffled Printed Crepon Maxi Slip Dress

$1423.00 $755.00

Buy Now Review It

Size & Fit Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing an IT 40 Designed to be fitted at the bust and waist, slightly loose at the hip Fits true to size, take your normal size Size Guide Details Slip dress Printed Crepon Ruffled Slips on Fully lined Non-stretchy fabric Lightweight fabric Dry clean Made in Italy 100% Viscose