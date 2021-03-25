Ganni

Ruffled Hem Wrap Dress

$256.00 $128.00

Positively Conscious GANNI ruffled hem wrap dress Needless to say that wrap dresses will forever be our summertime sweetheart. Boasting an organic cotton construction, this ruffled hem wrap dress from Ganni just enters directly to the first place for romantic, elegant and girly. A forever winner. Highlights cherry blossom pink organic cotton V-neck wrap design front tie fastening short puff sleeves ruffled detailing high-low hem POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: Ganni measures the carbon footprint of every item, and on each you'll find the Climate Compensated label, showing they've covered the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: At least 50% of the main material of this product meets our conscious criteria: for example, it's either organic, recycled, upcycled, or independently recognised as being better for the environment (such as linen, ramie, Tencel, etc.). Imported Composition Organic Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: F49786026 Wearing Model is 5 ft 9 in wearing size 34 (EU)