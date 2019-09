Ruffled Coated Cotton Prairie Midi Dress

Former lawyer Batsheva Hay initially designed dresses as a hobby and this gold coated cotton prairie dress captures the eccentric spirit of her now namesake label. It's made in the USA with a high ruffled neck and coordinating tiered sleeves, and is shaped with long curved darts that travel down the front of the bodice to define the waist. Play up the retro Americana feel with a pair of leather cowboy boots.