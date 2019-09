Les Rêveries

Ruffle-trimmed Tiered Silk-chiffon Maxi Dress

£530.00 £212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

We feel so strongly about Les Rêveries' romantic collections that we added the label to our emerging talent program, The Vanguard. This maxi dress is cut from silk-chiffon that floats over your frame and is tiered with flouncy ruffles. It's semi-sheer, so layer yours over a bikini or shorts.