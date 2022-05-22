Anthropologie

Ruffle-sleeve Printed-wrap Maxi Dress

$170.00 $99.95

Style No. 4130265410017; Color Code: 029 Flowy, ruffled sleeves and a sleek, silky finish make this dress a dreamy choice for every occasion - from dinner parties to strolls on the beach. Viscose Wrap styling with tie closure Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Front falls 43" from shoulder Back falls 52" from shoulder Petite: Front falls 39.5" from shoulder Back falls 48" from shoulder Plus: Front falls 45" from shoulder Back falls 55" from shoulder