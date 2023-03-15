Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Lapointe
Ruffle Poof Bustier Top
$950.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LaPointe
Need a few alternatives?
Lapointe
Ruffle Poof Bustier Top
BUY
$950.00
LaPointe
ASOS DESIGN
Skinny Mesh Shirt With Placement Embroidery In White
BUY
£22.50
£30.00
ASOS
Topshop Curve
Textured Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Top
BUY
£33.00
ASOS
Stine Goya
Talia Top - Crystals
BUY
£140.00
Stine Goya
More from Lapointe
Lapointe
Satin Bias Dress With Slit
BUY
$1490.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Ruffle Poof Bustier Top
BUY
$950.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Organza Ombre Feather Embroidery Trouser
BUY
$3450.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Sheer Cupro Pant With Feathers
BUY
$1050.00
LaPointe
More from Tops
Lapointe
Ruffle Poof Bustier Top
BUY
$950.00
LaPointe
ASOS DESIGN
Skinny Mesh Shirt With Placement Embroidery In White
BUY
£22.50
£30.00
ASOS
Topshop Curve
Textured Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Top
BUY
£33.00
ASOS
Stine Goya
Talia Top - Crystals
BUY
£140.00
Stine Goya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted