Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Ruffle Off Shoulder Asymmetric Maxi Dress In Cream Floral Print
£60.00
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
High Apex Midi Slip Dress In Hammered Satin
BUY
£16.00
£26.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Floral Fringe Sequin Wrap Mini Dress In Charcoal
BUY
£102.00
£205.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Premium 3d Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Top In White
BUY
£20.50
£58.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Cotton Shirred Corset Midi Dress In Floral Print
BUY
£17.50
£38.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted