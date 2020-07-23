Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Splits59
Rue French Terry Shorts
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Splits59
Need a few alternatives?
In'voland
Spaghetti Strap Drawstring Jumpsuit
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Z Supply
Pia Romper
$66.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Elan
Striped Romper
$64.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
COS
Checkered Cotton Shorts
$99.00
$69.30
from
COS
BUY
More from Splits59
Splits59
Bandi Mesh Tank
$64.00
from
Paragon Sports
BUY
Splits59
Brigitte Supplex Support Bra
$55.00
from
Splits59
BUY
Splits59
Kym Noir Supplex Full Length Tight
$120.00
from
Splits59
BUY
Splits59
Ginger 3/4 Length Tights
$89.00
from
Splits59
BUY
More from Shorts
In'voland
Spaghetti Strap Drawstring Jumpsuit
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Z Supply
Pia Romper
$66.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Elan
Striped Romper
$64.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
COS
Checkered Cotton Shorts
$99.00
$69.30
from
COS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted