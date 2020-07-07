Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Leith
Ruched Tank Dress
$56.00
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Leith
Leith
Print High Slit Midi Dress
$79.00
$39.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
£73.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.99
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Smocked Back Satin Jacquard Top
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted