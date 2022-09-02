Pilcro

Ruched Ribbed Halter

$58.00 $19.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4112919040016; Color Code: 011 Cotton, modal, elastane Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.5"L Petites: 10"L Plus: 12.5"L Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.