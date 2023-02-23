J.Crew

Ruched One-shoulder One-piece In Stripe

$118.00 $74.50

Product Details We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. This one-shoulder take on our best-selling swimsuit is crafted from a special fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Plus, everything is more flattering with a bit of ruching. Full coverage. Low-cut leg. High-rise back. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% polyester/8% elastane Repreve® lining. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant, in addition to SPF). Removable padding. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Select stores. Item BF096.