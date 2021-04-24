Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Alhuwalia x Ganni
Ruched Mesh Poplin Midi Dress
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Ruched Mesh Poplin Midi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
ROCOCO SAND
Star Light One Shoulder Dress
BUY
$469.00
Shopbop
H&M x Simone Rocha
Silk-blend Dress
BUY
C$199.00
H&M
Ulla Johnson
Suki Dress
BUY
C$791.53
Ulla Johnson
Amsale
Bow Back Shift Dress
BUY
$385.00
Amsale
More from Alhuwalia x Ganni
Alhuwalia x Ganni
Leather Mini Skirt
BUY
$395.00
Ganni
Alhuwalia x Ganni
Isoli Tech Fabric Straight Trousers
BUY
$235.00
Ganni
More from Dresses
Donna Morgan
Printed Linen Blend Tiered Midi Babydoll Dress
BUY
$69.97
$158.00
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$52.97
$100.00
Nordstrom Rack
Meadows
Jasmine Dress - Joplin Floral
BUY
$202.00
Lisa Says Gah
Toad and Co
Airbrush Maxi Dress
BUY
$90.00
Toad and Co
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted