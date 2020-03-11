Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Standards & Practices
Ruched Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Flared sleeves with drawstring-adjustable ruching add to the fluid, contemporary grace of a wrapped maxi dress.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
MARE POUR TOI
Sequin Faux Wrap Dress
$249.00
$149.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BHLDN
Thompson Dress
$168.00
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Milly
Scallop Sequins Rhea Dress
$345.00
$45.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
More from Standards & Practices
Standards & Practices
Cleo Indigo Denim Palazzo Pants
$96.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Standards & Practices
Robin Maxi Dress Smokey Grey And Mauve
$92.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Standards & Practices
Norm Glen Plaid Blazer
$138.00
$89.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Standards & Practices
Reagan Maxi Asymmetrical Velvet Dress
$99.00
from
Standards & Practices
BUY
More from Dresses
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$350.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Platform
$125.00
from
Free People
BUY
J.Crew
Résumé Dress
$188.00
$131.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
$100.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted