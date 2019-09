H&M

Rubber Weekend Bag

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Weekend bag in rubber with nylon details. Two handles and zip at top. Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. One outer compartment and one inner compartment, both with zip. Studs at base. Lined. Size approx. 7 3/4 x 10 1/4 x 17 in.