Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Roxy Lace Thong
£6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Briefs by ASOS DESIGN Yeah, we like this one, too. Low rise . Scalloped edges. Thong cut. Some outfits call for no VPL.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Trois
Kate String Brief
$40.00
from
Trois
BUY
DETAILS
FORTNIGHT
Luna Seamless High Waist Bikini
$58.00
from
Journelle
BUY
DETAILS
SPANX
Spotlight On Lace Brief
$38.00
from
SPANX
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
DKNY
Seamless Litewear Thong
$13.00
from
DKNY
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Square Neck Linen Mini Sundress With Wooden Buckle
£22.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Tie Dye Jumper
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Shirred Waist Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
£32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
High Waist Ruched Side Bikini Bottom
£16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted