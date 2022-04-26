Mercury Row

Round Storage Ottoman With Storage

$126.00 $108.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This ottoman provides a clean-lined spot to rest your feet and store extra throw blankets. It's built with an engineered wood frame and has a cylindrical silhouette with a gold-finished plinth metal base. This ottoman is wrapped in polyester in the bright or neutral color of your choice. The seat can lift off to reveal a storage spot where you can keep blankets or pillows. It measures 14" in diameter, making it ideal in seating areas that are lacking floor space.