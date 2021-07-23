YONBEN

Round Crossbody Purse

$15.88

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported 💐【Material】:Made of 100% cotton canvas.Environmental protection is not irritating to the skin. 💐【Size】:7.87”(L)2.36”(W)7.87”(H) Weight:0.19kgs.This bag fits iPhone 11 Pro Max. 6.5" mobile phone.It can hold a mobile phone, and some small stuff 💐【Feature】:retro zipper and adjustable shoulder strap by tie a know as third picture showed ,intimate design with extra outer pocket.Reinforced edges stitching improve durability.This simple design meet fashion market perfectly. 💐【Structure】:Inside:Top zipper closure,1 middle pocket,1 side compartment. 💐This model has one size, two colors for selection.beige,black. a necessary personalized bag that will level up your style. It is available for all types of occasions for students use,shopping , casual daily use, or travelling