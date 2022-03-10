Madewell

Rosseau Square-neck Crop Cardigan Top

$79.50 $63.60

Supercropped with a square neck, this ribbed sweater top has fixed buttons for cardigan vibes without the gapping. Worn with baggy jeans, it's the ultimate '90s vibe. Supercropped, slim fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 18 1/4" (based on size M). Cotton/poly/nylon/acrylic. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. File under: Madewell women's cardigans. NB369