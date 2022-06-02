Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Maeve
Roseline Seamed Balconette Top
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Good American
Showoff One-piece
BUY
$109.00
Good American
TYR
Solid Maxfit Swimsuit
BUY
$55.99
$69.99
Swim Outlet
Hilor
One Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Tempt Me
One Piece Mesh Swimsuit
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
More from Maeve
Maeve
Mini Shirtdress
BUY
$59.97
$160.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Sleeveless Scoop-neck Mini Dress
BUY
$59.97
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Cinched Flutter-sleeve Top
BUY
$29.97
$78.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Maeve Sleeveless Scoop-neck Mini Dress
BUY
$99.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Swimwear
Good American
Showoff One-piece
BUY
$109.00
Good American
TYR
Solid Maxfit Swimsuit
BUY
$55.99
$69.99
Swim Outlet
Hilor
One Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Tempt Me
One Piece Mesh Swimsuit
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted