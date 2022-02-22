Smith's

Rosebud Salve

What it is: A cult-favorite, multipurpose lip balm to soothe dry lips and skin. What it is formulated to do: This must-have lip balm calms and heals irritation, and soothes the sting of minor burns. Easy-to-use and versatile, dab it on chapped lips, elbows, or knees to condition and relieve dryness. It is also an excellent remedy for the treatment of diaper rash. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.