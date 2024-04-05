Wild

Rose Petals Duo Pack

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild

Since the 1960s the Faux Fur Lined Afghan Coat has become a popularised staple of bohemian fashion. The luxurious layering option is here to embrace your vintage style, completing your winter wardrobe. The classic staple piece has left an indelible mark in fashion history, here to easily play into your aesthetic. Wrapping up and staying cosy has never looked so good, your new obsession is here ready for the season. Slim fit – designed to fit closer to the body for a more tailored look Long sleeves Hook fastening Corduroy fabric Faux fur trim and lining Two split side pockets