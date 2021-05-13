Ahluwalia

Rose Gold Sedona Gown

$2795.00

This dreamy gown from Ahluwalia, the evening wear collection from Sachin & Babi is everything you’d expect from the brand that is known for their rich colors and luxe embroidery. It’s dreamy jewel neckline and fitted bodice that flows into an a-line skirt with a degrade bottom is ethereal and exquisite. Every inch of this gown has been beautifully imagined from the feminime tulle to the sequin embroidery throughout. Perfect for a special occasion or for the off-beat bride who dreams of wearing a piece that is as unique as she is.