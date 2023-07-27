Lovehoney

Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator With Egg Vibrator

Get ready for some new sensations. Pairing the internal thrills of a love egg's bulb with the incredible stimulation of a rose's clitoral kisses, this gorgeous toy gives you 9 vibe functions and 10 suction functions to explore and enjoy. With its modest girth of 3.5 inches, the egg is perfectly shaped to slip inside and nestle against your G-spot, providing it with 3 speeds and 6 patterns of vibes. Meanwhile, the beautifully sculpted rose fits in the palm of your hand. Slip its tip around your clitoris and discover 6 speeds and 4 patterns of contactless bliss. Just add a splash of water-based lubricant for slip-slidey goodness that feels as good as it looks.