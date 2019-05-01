Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
DS & Durga

Rose Atlantic Perfume

$72.00
At DS & Durga
Top Notes Heart Notes Base Notes bergamot linden muscone petals rose accord salt water lemon oil dune grass white moss Spritzers aboard the famous Salt Spray Rose. Sinatra’s summer wind, dunegrass in the distance, rosehip, the white lighthouse. Ingredients alcohol denat., parfum (fragrance), aqua (water), benzyl salicylate, limonene, benzyl alcohol, benzyl benzoate, benzyl cinnamate, butylphenyl methylpropional, cinnamal, cinnamyl alcohol, citronellol, farnesol, geraniol, hydroxyisohexyl 3 cyclohexene carboxaldehyde , eugenol, isoeugenol, linalool
Featured in 1 story
9 Moms On What They Really Want For Mother's Day
by Michelle Li