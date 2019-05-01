Rose Atlantic Perfume
$72.00
Top Notes
Heart Notes
Base Notes
bergamot
linden
muscone
petals
rose accord
salt water
lemon oil
dune grass
white moss
Spritzers aboard the famous Salt Spray Rose. Sinatra’s summer wind, dunegrass in the distance, rosehip, the white lighthouse.
Ingredients
alcohol denat., parfum (fragrance), aqua (water), benzyl salicylate, limonene, benzyl alcohol, benzyl benzoate, benzyl cinnamate, butylphenyl methylpropional, cinnamal, cinnamyl alcohol, citronellol, farnesol, geraniol, hydroxyisohexyl 3 cyclohexene carboxaldehyde , eugenol, isoeugenol, linalool