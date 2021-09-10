Toad&Co

Rosalinda Dress

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Toad&Co

Fabric Name: Samba 48% Tencel®, 48% Organic Cotton, 4% Elastane You should never have to settle. That's why we created our exclusive Samba fabric: An all-star blend of eco-friendly fibers that breathes well, has a great drape, good stretch and unparalleled resilience. A slight slub adds texture and dimension, giving it more sway in its step than conventional jersey. Look good, feel good. Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. See garment tags for additional details.