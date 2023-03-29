iRobot

Roomba 694

$269.00

MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT - The Roomba 694 takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of IRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines..Runtime : 90 minutes 3-STAGE CLEANING POWER - The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors. FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON - IRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba 694 robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. DON'T LET MESSES MESS WITH YOUR SCHEDULE - Simply use the IRobot Home App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 robot to vacuum and consider it done. ​ A FULL SUITE OF ADVANCED SENSORS - You don’t have to worry about Roomba 694 Series Robot Vacuum getting around your home to get the job done: A full suite of advanced sensors allow this robot to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, while Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs. DUAL MULTI-SURFACE BRUSHES - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum works with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, that flex to adjust to different floor types. AUTOMATICALLY RECHARGES - Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. The Roomba 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year.