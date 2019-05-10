Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Sézane
Romy Knitwear
£68.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Johanne wears the Romy sweater with the 1968 short. - Short sleeved T-shirt - Ribbed fabric with scalloped edging - Round neckline and deep neckline at the back - Length: 51.5 cm / 20.5 in (for a size S)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Leopard Print Ringer T-shirt
$29.00
$15.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Baby Phat
Baby Phat Mesh Leopard Print Graphic Tee
$17.89
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Antipodium
Cry Baby Tee
$115.50
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Old Navy
Sleeve-stripe Varsity Tees
$20.00
from
Old Navy
BUY
More from Sézane
DETAILS
Sézane
Sam Jumper
£111.20
from
Sézane
BUY
DETAILS
Sézane
X My Travel Dreams Mamma T-shirt
$60.00
from
Sézane
BUY
DETAILS
Sézane
Christie Jacket
$210.00
from
Sézane
BUY
DETAILS
Sézane
Agnès Dress
£345.00
from
Sézane
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted