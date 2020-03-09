Easy Spirit

Romy 12

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Enjoy a leisurely weekend in the stylish and supportive Easy Spirit® Romy 12 walking sneaker.Suede and fabric upper with a cushioned tongue and collar.Adjustable lace-up closure with heel tab.Breathable fabric linings with a removable footbed that provides cushioning and shock absorption.Lightweight rubber outsole ensures a durable finish.Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 9 oz.