Romwe

Romwe Plus Size Drawstring Twist V Neck Dress

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Pull On closure High stretchy, soft and comfortable Cut out, drawstring, v neck, high waist mini dresss for women Good choise for party, cocktail, club, date, work, holiday, casual and formal wear Keep this formal dress with high heels and additional jewellery for a chic look Please refer to the size measurement in image before ordering