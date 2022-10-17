United States
Romantic Moments White Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Lulus Exclusive! Celebrate the greatest love story of them all with the Lulus Romantic Moments White Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress! This stretchy crepe knit maxi dress has a flattering bateau neckline and a darted bodice, framed by long sleeves. Low V-back is accented with sheer eyelash lace. High waist tops the column maxi skirt that ends with a flirty side slit. Hidden back zipper/clasp.