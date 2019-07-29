doTERRA

Roman Chamomile

$45.00

Description Roman Chamomile grows close to the ground, reaching only up to a foot in height. It has gray-green leaves, flowers that resemble a daisy, and smells like apple. The plant has been nicknamed the “plant’s physician” because it has positive effects on plants growing nearby. Ancient Romans used the oil for courage during war. While the most common use of chamomile is in teas, Roman Chamomile can also be found in face creams, drinks, hair dyes, shampoos, and perfumes. Roman Chamomile has a calming effect on the skin, mind, and body.* It soothes body systems.* Uses Add 1–2 drops to your favorite moisturizer, shampoo, or conditioner to promote youthful-looking skin and hair.Add 1–2 drops to herbal teas or hot drinks to soothe the body and mind.*Diffuse or apply to bottoms of feet at bedtime. Directions for Use Diffusion: Use three to four drops in the diffuser of your choice.Internal use: Dilute one drop in 4 fl. oz. of liquid.Topical use: Apply one to two drops to desired area. Dilute with a carrier oil to minimize any skin sensitivity. See additional percautions below. Cautions Po