Benefit Cosmetics

Roller Lash Mascara

£21.50

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Create maximum curve appeal with the benefit Roller Lash Mascara, a curling and lifting mascara that enhances the look of your natural lashes. Equipped with a 'Hook 'n' Roll' brush, the mascara expertly grabs, separates and lifts lashes, coating them in a curling formula that holds for 12 hours. Formulated with conditioning Provitamin B5 and Serin, the mascara delivers ultimate curl and lift while nurturing and nourishing lashes. Expect longer-looking, curvier lashes. Eyes appear wide awake and energised. Easy to remove.