Benefit Cosmetics

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

$26.00 $13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

It's a roller for lashes! Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara with an eye-opening Hook 'n' Roll brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls...while the instant curve-setting formula holds for 12 hours. Curl Power! 97% said it visibly lifts lashes* 87% said it gives long-lasting curl* 94% said eyes look more wide open* *Consumer panel survey on 31 women after 4 weeks Details: Easy - to - remove Contains Provitamin B5 and Serin, ingredients known for their lash - conditioning benefits Water - resistant Ink black Satin finish Try Me Size Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara available - Click here!