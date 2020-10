Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Rodeo Double-breasted Blazer With Sailor Buttons

$450.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Description Wear the “Rodeo” blazer with everything from a fitted tank dress in navy or neutral to the label’s matching Crosby Flare Trouser for a chic, all-white suited look. Cut from a heavyweight cotton twill, the structured silhouette picks up on this season’s strong lapel trend. Fit runs small. Take one size up.