Rocket Bag

£125.00

At House of Sunny

THIS ITEM IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE DISPATCH Unlike an actual rocket, the Rocket Bag is almost ridiculously small. Based on the classic silhouette of the baguette bag, it has a sleek shape and a single webbing-like strap. It’s crafted exclusively from recycled nylon. Painted vividly blue, it sports streamlined details such as light blue panels and piping, alongside a logo embroidery. A gold-toned zipper closure ensures that all your essentials are safe. Pair it with our City Of Angles Peggy for some noughties energy.