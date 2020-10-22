YETI

YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

$199.99

The Roadie® 24 Hard Cooler is a fresh take on a tried-and-true YETI favorite. It’s 10% lighter weight, holds 20% more, and even performs 30% better thermally than its legendary predecessor. Plus, we built it tall enough to accommodate critical bottles of wine but slim enough to squeeze behind the driver’s or passenger’s seat of a car. Now that’s what we call a road trip buddy. And hey, this guy is compatible with our Tie-Down kit, which means you can also transport this cooler on your boat, truck bed, or trailer —no problem.