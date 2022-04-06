Octaevo

This vase cover lets you transform a simple plastic bottle or basic jam jar into an arty, offbeat vase. You can also use it to make-over an old vase you no longer like. This waterproof paper cover simply fits around the container. This vase cover with its undulating contours is dressed in colourful ''wave'' patterns. These prints with their positive vibrations draw their ''Post Pop'' heritage from the Pop Art and experimental graphics of the 60s. A great way to bring a note that’s both chic and offbeat to your decor!Simply cut a plastic bottle to the correct height (using a cutter or scissors) and slip the cover around the bottle. You can also use a medium sized glass or jar.Combining colourful minimalism and pop, organic, neo-antique aesthetics, Barcelona brand OCTAEVO brings together past and present. Mixing references to Greek and Roman gods, a contemporary chromatic palette and playful shapes, Octaevo's creations aim to playfully honour the sunny heritage of the Mediterranean. The collections are colourful, graphic and refreshing. Made in Spain, in partnership with artisan workshops, Octaevo creations bring a little Mediterranean sunshine into your daily life.