GHD

Rise™ Volumising Hot Brush Gift Set

£169.00

Buy Now Review It

At GHD

Give your festive looks some volume with the ghd rise™ gift set, featuring our signature volumising hot brush and an exclusive heat resistant bag. Achieve 2x more volume* from root to tip, the ghd rise™ hot brush is the ultimate tool to create fullness and body with ease and speed. Smooth-touch, 5mm nylon bristles allow for close contact at the root for maximum root lift and instant volume, 9/10 agree**. With SMART ultra-zone™ technology, infinity sensors fitted within the barrel maintain the optimal styling temperature of 185ºC, for kinder-to-hair styling with long-lasting results. Suitable for all hair types and lengths, style on dry hair to create full-bodied waves, bouncy curls or fierce flicks. The hot brush glides effortlessly through the hair to add full-length body with fullness and bounce**. For comfortable styling and ease of use, the ghd rise™ has a 2.7m swivel cord and a sleek, tapered body that feels balanced in hand. For added peace of mind, the volumising hot brush features a soft stand to protect surfaces and prevent damage to the bristles, as well as an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use. Accompanied by a chic, heat resistant bag, so you can safely store your new go-to styler. Amp up the volume this holiday season with the ghd rise™ hot brush gift set.