Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Stella and Bow
Rio Strawberry Hoops
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stella and Bow
14k yellow gold hoops with dangling 6x8mm hand painted enamel strawberry charms. Hoops are 12 x 1.25mm.
Need a few alternatives?
Ana Luisa
Gold Vermeil Prism Earrings
$75.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Alison Lou
Glitter Tiny Pill Stud Single Earring
$195.00
from
Ylang23
BUY
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Elüke
Convex Oval Earrings
$51.00
from
Elüke
BUY
More from Earrings
Ana Luisa
Gold Vermeil Prism Earrings
$75.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Alison Lou
Glitter Tiny Pill Stud Single Earring
$195.00
from
Ylang23
BUY
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Elüke
Convex Oval Earrings
$51.00
from
Elüke
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted